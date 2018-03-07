Two Arrested and Two Wanted in Milford Walmart Shoplifting Investigation

Johnathan Nason & Erika Coleman; Photo Credit: Milford PD

MILFORD, Del.-Milford police report two people are in custody and two are still on the loose after a Walmart shoplifting/fraudulent return incident last month.

Police say the incident happened at the Walmart Store location on North DuPont Boulevard on Feb. 19. Investigators say an unknown man entered the store and concealed merchandise from display that was valued at under $1,500. Police said the man then left the store with the concealed merchandise without paying.

A short time later, a woman and another man entered the store and went to the customer service area and returned some of the stolen merchandise and received cash for the merchandise. The female suspect was identified as Erika Coleman, 23, of Harrington, through her Delaware license that she presented at the time of the return.

Police said that later another man walked into the store and went to the customer service area and returned the rest of the stolen merchandise and received cash for the merchandise. This suspect was identified as Johnathan Nason, 32, of Bridgeville, t hrough his Delaware license that he presented at the time of the return.

The other man that was reported with Coleman was identified by investigators as Ricki Wintjen, 31, of Harrington, the male suspect accused of the initial shoplifting was identified by investigators as Allen Burton, 29, of Felton.

Last Thursday, Nason and Coleman turned themselves into Milford police and were charged with theft by false pretense under $1,500 cash and third-degree conspiracy. Both had a presentment through Justice of the Peace Court 2. Nason and Coleman were both released on $1,000 unsecured bail with a no contact order with Walmart. They were ordered to appear at a later date in Kent County Court of Common Pleas reference to this investigation.

Ricki Wintjen and Allen Burton are currently wanted by the Milford Police Department reference to this investigation. Milford Police urge anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact police at 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.