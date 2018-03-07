Crisfield Residents Advised to Stay off Flooded Streets
A flooded Crisfield street is shown Wednesday morning. (Photo: WBOC)
CRISFIELD, Md.- Due to expected heavy street flooding in Crisfield during the next high tide, which will occur at approximately 4:30 p.m., city residents are advised to move their vehicles to high ground and to avoid driving through flooded streets.
For people needing to relocate their vehicles, the city is making the parking lot at the former Carvel Hall plant available for temporary parking as long as the need exists.
The gate to Carvel Hall will stay open until the last vehicle is removed. Drivers are asked to park only in the paved parking lot and not on the grass. Vehicles found parked on the grass may be subject to towing.
Officials said if driving on flooded streets is necessary, drive slowly to avoid creating a wake, which cause damaged to homes and property.
People across Sussex County are gearing up for potential high winds and flooding with this week's incoming storm.
Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Director Joe Thomas says they've been in constant contact with the National Weather Service and will have a better idea of the storm's impact as it gets nearer.
