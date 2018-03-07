Parents Look to Md. Governor to Get Answers on Teen's Death - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Parents Look to Md. Governor to Get Answers on Teen's Death

Posted: Mar 07, 2018 2:12 PM Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- The parents of a teenage girl who died in 2008 have asked Maryland's governor to help reopen the investigation into her mysterious death. And they want the state police to take the case from the beleaguered Baltimore Police Department.

Dan and Mary Jane McCann have continued to press for answers regarding 16-year-old daughter Annie's death.

Her body was found in Baltimore after she ran away from their northern Virginia home. A medical examiner ruled her death a suicide from a toxic dose of lidocaine, a local anesthetic.

The McCanns claim Baltimore police didn't follow leads involving human trafficking and teenagers who said they found Annie's body.

Baltimore police declined to comment. Hogan's office forwarded information to state police for a discussion with Baltimore police.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices