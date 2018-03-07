Parents Look to Md. Governor to Get Answers on Teen's Death

BALTIMORE (AP)- The parents of a teenage girl who died in 2008 have asked Maryland's governor to help reopen the investigation into her mysterious death. And they want the state police to take the case from the beleaguered Baltimore Police Department.
Dan and Mary Jane McCann have continued to press for answers regarding 16-year-old daughter Annie's death.
Her body was found in Baltimore after she ran away from their northern Virginia home. A medical examiner ruled her death a suicide from a toxic dose of lidocaine, a local anesthetic.
The McCanns claim Baltimore police didn't follow leads involving human trafficking and teenagers who said they found Annie's body.
Baltimore police declined to comment. Hogan's office forwarded information to state police for a discussion with Baltimore police.
People across Sussex County are gearing up for potential high winds and flooding with this week's incoming storm.
Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Director Joe Thomas says they've been in constant contact with the National Weather Service and will have a better idea of the storm's impact as it gets nearer.
A flooded Crisfield street is shown Wednesday morning. (Photo: WBOC)
Due to expected heavy street flooding in Crisfield during the next high tide, which will occur at approximately 4:30 p.m., city residents are advised to move their vehicles to high ground and to avoid driving through flooded streets.More
