15-Year-Old Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Smyrna High School Student

SMYRNA, Del.- Smyrna Police Department investigators say they arrested a Smyrna High School student after receiving an afterschool report of an incident involving a handgun on school grounds.

Police said that at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, school staff were alerted by a student’s family members that during the school day he observed another student in possession of a handgun.

Smyrna police were notified and determined that a 15-year-old male student showed a handgun to other students during the school day and also threatened to shoot a student during an argument in the cafeteria. Police said investigators immediately secured a search warrant for the suspect’s home.

Smyrna police detectives, with the assistance of the patrol division, went to the suspect’s home, located south west of Smyrna to execute the warrant.

Upon execution, a small CO2 propelled BB handgun was located inside the suspect’s bedroom. The suspect was taken into custody at the home without incident and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a weapon in a school safety zone and terroristic threatening.

The suspect was committed to a residential juvenile detention facility in lieu of $5,000 secured bond.

The BB gun recovered is the only weapon investigators believe to have been possessed on school grounds and matches the weapon seen by witnesses.

No outstanding risk to the school district or any of its students/employees exists at this time, according to police.