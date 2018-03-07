Teen's Threat Evacuates Easton Middle School

EASTON, Md.- Police referred an eighth grade student at Easton Middle School for actions that resulted in the evacuation of the school Tuesday.

Officers from the Easton Police Department responded to the school after a replica bullet and note were found in the women's bathroom. The note reportedly mentioned a non-specific threat towards the student body, police said.

According to police, the replica bullet was found to be a novelty cigarette lighter.

A 13-year-old girl from Trappe ultimately admitted to leaving the items in the bathroom. During the interview, she expressed remorse and did not seem to have any real intent or ability to injure anyone. No motive was offered, police said.

The girl was later released to the care of a guardian.