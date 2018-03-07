Denton Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

DENTON, Md.- Maryland State Police have arrested a Caroline County man on child pornography charges.

Jeffrey Litteral, 52, of Denton, is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, as well as the possession and distribution of obscene material.

The investigation began in 2017 when investigators received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible pornography being uploaded online.

Investigators searched Litteral's home following his arrest Tuesday night. They recovered electronic equipment that will be forensically examined, police said.

According to police, Litteral was employed by the U.S. Secret Service.

He's being held without bond. Additional charges are possible.