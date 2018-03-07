Denton Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Denton Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Posted: Mar 07, 2018 5:16 PM Updated:
Courtesy of Maryland State Police Courtesy of Maryland State Police

DENTON, Md.- Maryland State Police have arrested a Caroline County man on child pornography charges.

Jeffrey Litteral, 52, of Denton, is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, as well as the possession and distribution of obscene material. 

The investigation began in 2017 when investigators received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible pornography being uploaded online. 

Investigators searched Litteral's home following his arrest Tuesday night. They recovered electronic equipment that will be forensically examined, police said.

According to police, Litteral was employed by the U.S. Secret Service.

He's being held without bond. Additional charges are possible. 

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices