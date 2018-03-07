PNC Bank Closes, New Business Coming to Berlin

BERLIN, Md--If you live in Berlin, then pretty soon you'll be seeing a new business in town. The PNC Bank has shut down and the property owners are actively looking for a new tenant.

A spokesperson for Divaris, the real estate company, says they received many inquiries from companies interested in buying the property.

Although they would not specify what businesses were interested, neighbors have plenty of suggestions of what should replace the bank.

"I like to see maybe a seafood market come in there, because I love seafood," says Berlin resident, Garry Davis.

Bertha Marshall lives in Berlin and says finding parking is always a struggle when visiting downtown and hopes a parking lot can be placed in the vicinity of the building.

"I would like to see more parking places, so that we can go in stores and shop around because there is a lot of time, I like to shop around and there's not enough parking," says Marshall.

The town of Berlin would not comment on what businesses they'd like to see inside the building, but they said tenants must follow the town's zoning code.