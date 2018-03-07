Kent County Sees Snow, Some High Water From Storm

DOVER, Del. --- Drivers and pedestrians traveling in Kent County during lunchtime found themselves underneath a steady snowfall on Wednesday.

The snowfall tied to a Nor'Easter moving through the region surprised some people like Tom Smith, who manages The Delaware Store on State Street in Downtown Dover. He was busy shoveling snow from the sidewalk.

"Spring is right around the corner but the corner is looking pretty far today," he said.

Miles away, rainfall meant higher waters in Bowers Beach, which saw water covering parts of some roadways like the intersection of Hubbard and Murderkill avenues, a regular spot for flooding.

Holly Johnston of Canterbury was driving through the area on her way to the Bayview Inn Tavern when she came across the high water. She worries what the area might look like once high tide rolls around.

"The wind, the tide, it's just a mess," she said. "But the weather? There's nothing you can do about it."