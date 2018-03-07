Flooding in Cambridge Inconveniences Some

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cars driving down High Street in Cambridge had to turn back on Wednesday.

A barricade stopped them from turning onto Water Street that, ironically, looked like a water-filled street.

Cars were stopped but neighbors like Curtis Weist and Barbara MacHale didn't let that stop them.

The two, unable to drive, stepped outside to enjoy a day off from work...or at least try to.

"On one hand it's kind of nice to be more relaxed, but at the same time, it would still be nice to be at work," MacHale said.

But just across the street, it was anything but relaxed. One boat was completely overtaken by the Choptank River just barely floating above the water.

And on Queen Anne Avenue not far away, the water surrounding the buildings near the Choptank River stopped cars from getting any closer.

On Oakley Street, peope like Onnie Duvall say while they've seen flooding like this before, it's still nothing fun to be in.

"I had to hug the building to stay out of the water until it got shallow enough so I could walk onto the street," Duvall said.

Patrick Clark says he had to park down the street from his work this morning because the roads were so bad near the water. He says he wasn't expecting the flooding to be bad because of the low tides lately.

"Like four days ago it was extremely low, on Saturday, the lowest I'd ever seen it," Clark said.

Despite the high tide around 8 p.m. roadways did not flood as badly as Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Dorchester County until 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Cambridge Police also said they would monitor vulnerable areas during high tide.