Multiple Fire Departments Battle Sussex County House Fire

OCEAN VIEW, Del. -- Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Millville Volunteer Fire Company said it happened around 4:30 p.m. today when multiple callers reported a fire at the 30,000 block of Arrowhead Drive in the Pine Crest Terrace subdivision. Millville Fire said when they arrived, fire was erupting from windows on the west side of the house at a dangerously high rate.

The department said no one was home at the time of the fire and it seemed to be seasonal in nature. Millville Fire said one firefighter was injured during the incident and treated by paramedics. Fire officials ruled the fire under control just after 5 p.m.

Milleville Fire said departments from Bethany Beach, Roxana, Dagsboro, Selbyville, and Frankford all assisted in the incident.

Courtesy of Millville Volunteer Fire Company

Courtesy of Millville Volunteer Fire Company