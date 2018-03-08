Worcester County Bureau of Investigation Look For Wine Rack Armed Robbery Suspect

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation is looking for the suspect responsible for this morning's armed robbery of Wine Rack in West Ocean City.

Police the a man entered into the store located at 12827 Ocean Gateway wearing a blue New Balance sweatshirt and gray bandana over his face, with a butcher knife. The suspect allegedly directed a store worker to the cash registers where the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect left on foot.

Police are reviewing surveillance video for leads. Investigators ask if anyone has information on this robbery to contact the Worcester Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-1111 or Lower Eastern Shore Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain anonymous.