Fire Marshal Investigates Cause of Queenstown Fire

QUEENSTOWN, Md. -- The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Wednesday morning fire in Queenstown that left over $400,000 in structural damage.

Investigators were called to the house fire around 10:30 am Wednesday to the 120 block of Wye Narrows Drive. Two people were inside of the two-story home at the time of the fire. The State Fire Marshal says a smoke detector was not in the home due to the home being under renovation. It took Queenstown Volunteer Fire Company an hour to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire and where it started in the home is still unknown.