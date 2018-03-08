Two-Month Drug Investigation Ends in Two Arrests in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. -- Two men remain in police custody after a two-month drug investigation by the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force and the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the investigation ended in a planned traffic stop on Monday, March 5, on North Tara Road and a warrant execution. Police arrested 33 year old Dominique Selby West of Hurlock, Md during the traffic stop and 46 year old Jermaine Lotez Ringgold of Denton, Md at a home on Noble Street. Police say both West and Ringgold were a part of an operation to sell cocaine and other drugs in the Dorchester, MD, Caroline, MD and Sussex County, DE regions.

A police search at the traffic stop revealed 32 grams of Cocaine and $280, while the search warrant at the Noble Street address revealed 361 grams of Cocaine, $71, one 12 gauge Shotgun, 2 sets of Digital Scales, Shotgun ammunition, 9mm ammunition which were all seized as well as a Lincoln Mark VIII.

West was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute and ordered Held without Bond. Ringgold was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute and

Possession of paraphernalia and ordered Held without Bond.