The Freeman Stage Announces Vol. 1 of 2018 Summer Lineup - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

The Freeman Stage Announces Vol. 1 of 2018 Summer Lineup

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 3:04 PM Updated:
The Freeman Stage 2018 Season Lineup; Vol. 1 The Freeman Stage 2018 Season Lineup; Vol. 1

SELBYVILLE, Del.  -- With more than 60 performances in its 2018 season, The Freeman Stage recently announced Vol. 1 of its two-part season reveal. Vol. 1 of this season’s lineup includes dance, theatre, children’s performances and live music. Tickets will go on sale for these events at 10 a.m. Monday, March 26.

Headlining performances include Smokey Robinson on June 1; The Wailers on June 15; Chris Janson on June 22; Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers with special guest The Wood Brothers on June 30; comedian Jeff Foxworthy on July 7; Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., on July 8; Straight No Chaser on July 24; The Beach Boys on Aug. 3; O.A.R. with special guest Matt Nathanson on Aug. 9; Cheap Trick on Aug. 10; Vince Gill on Aug. 11 and Voodoo Threauxdown featuring Trombone Shorty & News Orleans Avenue, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band and Galactic
on Aug. 16.

Crowd favorites, who will once again grace the stage, include the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, the First State Ballet, Clear Space Theatre Company and Brown Box Theatre Project. “Locals Under the Lights,” where local artists have their moment in the spotlight, will also be back this summer.

Performers new to the stage include the Jazz Ambassadors; BeauSoleil, a Cajun band; Tusk, a Fleetwood Mac tribute; and The Piano Guys. Midtown Men, The Celtic Tenors and Delaware’s AllState Theatre will also take the stage this summer. On Sept. 7, Hotel California, an Eagles tribute, will return to perform and special guests from Operation SEAs the Day — a week-long beach event for wounded veterans and their families — will be in attendance.

“We are so thrilled to present our biggest lineup yet, with 63 performances this season,” said Patti Grimes, executive director of The Freeman Stage. “Our mission of providing memorable performances and diverse arts experiences for all truly shines through this season and will set the stage as we forge ahead with the future. We continue to present a wide array of artist and also offer free and performances for young audiences.”

This year’s performers include two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, a Tony Award winner and combined, have more than 66 Grammy Awards and over 75 Grammy nominations; 18 Country Music Association Awards and over 50 nominations; and six American Music Awards.

As an arts nonprofit, The Freeman Stage is able to offer performances for all ages to enjoy with the support of local
organizations, such as its Season Sponsors, who include Sarah Chase Carlson and Schell Brothers.

The reveal of Vol. 2 of the 2018 season will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, April 9, at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats in Rehoboth Beach. For more information, visit www.freemanstage.org or call 302-436-3015.

The Freeman Stage is a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, who partners to present memorable performances and provide inspired arts education for all. This program is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com. Grant support is also provided by the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, the Sussex County Council, and the state of Delaware.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Denton Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

    Denton Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

    Mar 07, 2018 5:16 PM2018-03-07 22:16:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:37 PM EST2018-03-07 23:37:54 GMT
    Courtesy of Maryland State PoliceCourtesy of Maryland State Police
    Courtesy of Maryland State PoliceCourtesy of Maryland State Police
    Maryland State Police have arrested a Caroline County man on child pornography charges.More
    Maryland State Police have arrested a Caroline County man on child pornography charges.More

  • Two-Month Drug Investigation Ends in Two Arrests in Dorchester County

    Two-Month Drug Investigation Ends in Two Arrests in Dorchester County

    Mar 08, 2018 1:54 PM2018-03-08 18:54:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 2:02 PM EST2018-03-08 19:02:44 GMT
    Dominique West & Jermaine Ringgold; Photo Credit: Dorchester County Sheriff's OfficeDominique West & Jermaine Ringgold; Photo Credit: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office
    Dominique West & Jermaine Ringgold; Photo Credit: Dorchester County Sheriff's OfficeDominique West & Jermaine Ringgold; Photo Credit: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office
    Two men remain in police custody after a two-month drug investigation by the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force and the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.More
    Two men remain in police custody after a two-month drug investigation by the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force and the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.More

  • Delaware Drops Rape Charges Against Man After Mistrial

    Delaware Drops Rape Charges Against Man After Mistrial

    Mar 08, 2018 12:01 AM2018-03-08 05:01:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:01 AM EST2018-03-08 05:01:22 GMT
    Charges have been dismissed against a Delaware man accused of raping a former housemate and threatening her with a BB gun to dissuade her from going to police.More
    Charges have been dismissed against a Delaware man accused of raping a former housemate and threatening her with a BB gun to dissuade her from going to police.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Flooding in Cambridge Inconveniences Some

    Flooding in Cambridge Inconveniences Some

    Cars driving down High Street in Cambridge had to turn back on Wednesday.

    But just across the street, it was anything but relaxed. One boat was completely overtaken by the Choptank River just barely floating above the water.

    More

    Cars driving down High Street in Cambridge had to turn back on Wednesday.

    But just across the street, it was anything but relaxed. One boat was completely overtaken by the Choptank River just barely floating above the water.

    More

  • Maryland Lawmakers Seek to Crack Down on "Left-Lane Lingerers"

    Maryland Lawmakers Seek to Crack Down on "Left-Lane Lingerers"

    A Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee hearing was scheduled Thursday for a bill that would crack down on “left-hand lingerers”, drivers who hog the left-lane and slow traffic down.

    The law would only apply to highways with at least three lanes and a speed limit of 55 MPH. Donnie Hitchins of Gumboro is a self-employed cleaner who travels a lot for her business. She supports the potential law.

    More

    A Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee hearing was scheduled Thursday for a bill that would crack down on “left-hand lingerers”, drivers who hog the left-lane and slow traffic down.

    The law would only apply to highways with at least three lanes and a speed limit of 55 MPH. Donnie Hitchins of Gumboro is a self-employed cleaner who travels a lot for her business. She supports the potential law.

    More

  • Crisfield Residents Advised to Stay off Flooded Streets, Part 2

    Crisfield Residents Advised to Stay off Flooded Streets, Part 2

    WBOC's Bill Mich reports on the major flooding in Crisfield after high tide. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

    WBOC's Bill Mich reports on the major flooding in Crisfield after high tide. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices