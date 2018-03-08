The Freeman Stage Announces Vol. 1 of 2018 Summer Lineup

SELBYVILLE, Del. -- With more than 60 performances in its 2018 season, The Freeman Stage recently announced Vol. 1 of its two-part season reveal. Vol. 1 of this season’s lineup includes dance, theatre, children’s performances and live music. Tickets will go on sale for these events at 10 a.m. Monday, March 26.

Headlining performances include Smokey Robinson on June 1; The Wailers on June 15; Chris Janson on June 22; Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers with special guest The Wood Brothers on June 30; comedian Jeff Foxworthy on July 7; Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., on July 8; Straight No Chaser on July 24; The Beach Boys on Aug. 3; O.A.R. with special guest Matt Nathanson on Aug. 9; Cheap Trick on Aug. 10; Vince Gill on Aug. 11 and Voodoo Threauxdown featuring Trombone Shorty & News Orleans Avenue, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band and Galactic

on Aug. 16.

Crowd favorites, who will once again grace the stage, include the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, the First State Ballet, Clear Space Theatre Company and Brown Box Theatre Project. “Locals Under the Lights,” where local artists have their moment in the spotlight, will also be back this summer.

Performers new to the stage include the Jazz Ambassadors; BeauSoleil, a Cajun band; Tusk, a Fleetwood Mac tribute; and The Piano Guys. Midtown Men, The Celtic Tenors and Delaware’s AllState Theatre will also take the stage this summer. On Sept. 7, Hotel California, an Eagles tribute, will return to perform and special guests from Operation SEAs the Day — a week-long beach event for wounded veterans and their families — will be in attendance.

“We are so thrilled to present our biggest lineup yet, with 63 performances this season,” said Patti Grimes, executive director of The Freeman Stage. “Our mission of providing memorable performances and diverse arts experiences for all truly shines through this season and will set the stage as we forge ahead with the future. We continue to present a wide array of artist and also offer free and performances for young audiences.”

This year’s performers include two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, a Tony Award winner and combined, have more than 66 Grammy Awards and over 75 Grammy nominations; 18 Country Music Association Awards and over 50 nominations; and six American Music Awards.

As an arts nonprofit, The Freeman Stage is able to offer performances for all ages to enjoy with the support of local

organizations, such as its Season Sponsors, who include Sarah Chase Carlson and Schell Brothers.

The reveal of Vol. 2 of the 2018 season will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, April 9, at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats in Rehoboth Beach. For more information, visit www.freemanstage.org or call 302-436-3015.

The Freeman Stage is a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, who partners to present memorable performances and provide inspired arts education for all. This program is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com. Grant support is also provided by the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, the Sussex County Council, and the state of Delaware.