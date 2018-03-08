Two Talbot County Men Arrested in Armed Robbery Investigations - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Talbot County Men Arrested in Armed Robbery Investigations

Robert Edward Goldsboro & Thomas Lee Bailey; Photo Credit: MSPD Robert Edward Goldsboro & Thomas Lee Bailey; Photo Credit: MSPD

TRAPPE, Md. -- Two Talbot County men are facing multiple charges related to a pair of armed robberies in a joint investigation with the Easton Police and Talbot County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators say on March 5, State Police with the Easton Barrack responded to the High's Store on Ocean Gateway in Trappe for the first report of an armed robbery. Video surveillance showed Robert Goldsboro III entering the store with what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun at an employee behind the counter. Goldsboro told the employee to give him the money from the register before leaving the store. A dark van was seen on surveillance video in the area at the time of the robbery.

The Easton Police Department was investigating an armed robbery which had occurred the night prior involving a similar suspect description provided by victims, identifying Goldsboro as the suspect.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Upper Shore, Easton Police Department, and Talbot County Sheriff’s Department coordinated an effort to locate Goldsboro and the vehicle observed on surveillance video. Information was received regarding the vehicle’s location and search warrants were executed on the vehicle and location where Goldsboro was staying.

Evidence connecting Goldsboro to the robberies were recovered.Police say Goldsboro confessed to the robberies and was charged in the High’s Store robbery, as well as the robberies investigated by the Easton Police Department. Information was developed that Goldsboro was residing with Thomas Lee Bailey, who aided Goldsboro in the planning and execution of the robberies.

Both Goldsboro and Bailey were arrested and taken before the Talbot County District Court Commissioner where they were held without bond. They remain held at the Talbot County Detention Center.

