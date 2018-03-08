Pennsylvania Man Sentenced in Salisbury Shooting

SALISBURY, Md.- A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for his involvement in a 2007 shooting in Salisbury.

Larry McArthur, 46, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to first degree assault in the Circuit Court for Wicomcio County March 6.

The charges stem from a shooting on July 7, 2007.

According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County, McArthur was part of a group that arrived at a home on Saratoga Street and began vandalizing a car belonging to one of the tenants due to a financial dispute. Another tenant exited the home and was chased by McArthur and shot twice in the back with a handgun. The victim eventually made a full recovery.

McArthur will serve 20 years of active incarceration in the Division of Corrections.