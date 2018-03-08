Virginia Speaker Calls For School Safety Recommendations

Cars driving down High Street in Cambridge had to turn back on Wednesday.
But just across the street, it was anything but relaxed. One boat was completely overtaken by the Choptank River just barely floating above the water.
A Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee hearing was scheduled Thursday for a bill that would crack down on "left-hand lingerers", drivers who hog the left-lane and slow traffic down.
The law would only apply to highways with at least three lanes and a speed limit of 55 MPH. Donnie Hitchins of Gumboro is a self-employed cleaner who travels a lot for her business. She supports the potential law.
WBOC's Bill Mich reports on the major flooding in Crisfield after high tide. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)
