Virginia Speaker Calls For School Safety Recommendations

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox is putting together a special committee to come up with recommendations to make schools safer in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school.

Cox, a Republican, announced Thursday the formation of a select committee to study emergency preparedness, security infrastructure, behavioral health resources and other areas related to school safety. The committee will recommend legislation for the General Assembly to consider during next year's session.

Democrats quickly panned the proposal as insufficient because it does not focus on guns. Democratic Minority Leader Del. Toscano said school safety needs to be part of a broader discussion on how to reduce gun violence.