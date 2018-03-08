Charges Dropped Against Councilwoman April Jackson

SALISBURY, Md--Prosecutors dismissed assault charges against Salisbury Councilwoman April Jackson and another woman. Both woman were charged last summer after the two were involved in a scuffle at a Salisbury park.

After the state dismissed April Jackson's assault charges, Jackson, ran out of courtroom with tears of joy, knowing she's innocent.

Councilwoman Jackson says the case almost ruined her image and could've risked her job as a Salisbury council member.

"My character was defamed and to have that done being a public servant, people kinda look at you different, and they are not trusting in you and I don't ever want that to be the case," says Jackson.

Back in August, Councilwoman Jackson was charged with assault after a reported fight at Billy Gene Jackson Park in Salisbury.

Jarenea Mitchell says during the fight, Councilwoman Jackson left her with scars.

Both woman were charged with 2nd degree assault, but Thursday, the judge ruled it was Mitchell the one guilty of assault, and not Jackson.

Mitchell remains her innocence. Councilwoman Jackson says she's looking forward to closing this chapter of her life.

"I care about Jarena and I always have and I'm just glad it's over, now I can live," says Jackson.

Closure, Councilmember April Jackson, says she needed more than ever.