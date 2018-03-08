Harriet Tubman Visitor's Center Celebrating One Year Anniversary - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Harriet Tubman Visitor's Center Celebrating One Year Anniversary

CHURCH CREEK, Md. - Surrounded by nothing but marshes, the Harriet Tubman Visitors Center stands tall much like the woman it's named after, who faced so many challenges fighting for freedom.

On Saturday, 105 years exactly after her death, the Center will celebrate it's first anniversary.

Inside, among the statues and the many, many pictures, were Vel and Karlye Pillai's, who drove three hours from Virginia to visit.

A worthy price, they said, for something as good as this.

"We felt rather embarrassed we hadn't been here since it's opening about a year ago, so we said to ourselves we've got to go and see it now," Vel said.

Like the marshes around it, the Center is flourishing. In the Center's first year, more than 100,000 people visited, surpassing the 75,000 expected coming from all 50 states and 70 countries. Bob Dacey, for example, traveled from Connecticut, and said he enjoyed every minute of it.

"Very impressive. Brand new obviously and very welcoming from the visitor point of view," Dacey said.

Impressive even from the Center Manager, Angela Crenshaw's, point of view.

"To have something positive come out of something so negative is very meaningful. It's really been inspiring to myself and my staff," Crenshaw said.

And now with it's first year in the bag, Crenshaw says they hope to see even more visitors.

"Yes ma'am! 100,000 more," Crenshaw said.

That's good, according to the Pillai's. They plan to be back.

 

 

 

 

