Delaware House Passes Bump Stock Ban

DOVER, Del. --- A proposed ban on bump fire stocks was approved by Delaware's House of Representatives on Thursday, sending the legislation to the state Senate.

House Bill 300 was approved 25-2, with 11 Republican lawmakers not voting. The legislation prohibits the possession, purchase, sale, receipt, or transfer of bump stocks, a type of attachment that uses a semi-automatic rifle's recoil to bounce the firearm back-and-forth against a stationary trigger finger. The motion allows rounds to be fired much more quickly from the rifle.

Authorities in Las Vegas said bump stocks were found last year on 12 rifles in possession of Stephen Paddock, who police said opened fire from a hotel room overlooking a music festival and killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others.

The bill is primarily supported by Democratic lawmakers, who argue bump stocks allow people to circumvent a federal ban on most automatic weapons. Gov. John Carney (D) has said he will sign the legislation, should it reach his desk.

Some Republican lawmakers and second amendment advocates have said the proposed law is unfair because it requires people who legally bought bump stocks to turn them over to law enforcement and believe the measure may violate constitutional property rights.

The legislation was amended to give bump stock owners a 120 day time period from the bill's signing in which possession of bump stocks is not a crime to encourage people who own the attachments to surrender them to law enforcement. Another amendment passed on the legislation makes it clear that transferring a bump stock to law enforcement would not be illegal.