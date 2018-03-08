New Law Eases Felons' Access to Barber, Cosmetology Licenses

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware Gov. Jay Carney has signed legislation that would ease barriers to attaining aesthetic licenses for those with criminal histories.



A release says the bill signed Thursday gives the Board of Cosmetology and Barbering discretion to grant waivers for certain felony convictions if up to three years have passed since applicants' sentence, instead of five years. Those affected include applicants for licenses to practice cosmetology, barbering, electrology and nail technology.



The board also cannot take into account an applicant's criminal conviction if more than 10 years have passed since the date of the sentence and no other convictions have been logged during that time.



The bill was sponsored by retiring Rep. J.J. Johnson, D-New Castle, who says it's important to rehabilitate those who have paid their debts to society