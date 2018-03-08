Maryland Gives $40K State Grant to Assist Deaf Crime Victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland will provide nearly $40,000 in state grants for services to assist deaf survivors of abuse.



The Governor's Office of Crime Control & Prevention announced Thursday that the $37,882 grant will go to the Deaf Abused Women Network for the Deaf Survivors project, which will provide accessible advocacy services to deaf residents who experience domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking or bullying.



Gov. Larry Hogan highlighted the unique needs of the deaf community, and says the program will ensure they have the resources needed to be safe.



The grant funds will specifically provide for personnel, operating, travel, programs and contractual services.