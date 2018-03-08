Mardela Springs Talks Drainage Issues with Wicomico County Offic - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Mardela Springs Talks Drainage Issues with Wicomico County Officials

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 10:26 PM
Barren Creek Road in Mardela Springs Barren Creek Road in Mardela Springs

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md.- Wicomico County officials hosted their second, of four meetings in Mardela Springs on Thursday night to discuss drainage issues neighbors notice. 

Director of Public Works Dallas Baker says education, engineering and enforcement are going to drive more action within the county.  Flooding has always been an issue for Delmarva, but he wants to make things better.  Especially for an area like Mardela Springs, that has a constant reminder of how bad flooding can get on Barren Creek Road.  A road that was washed away by a storm in 2016 and is still closed off.  But after nearly two years, Baker says plans are in the works for restoration. 

"The proposal is we're not going to put back a dam, we're going to put back culvert pipes. So that way if we do get these types of storms, the water will hopefully just pass through it," Baker said. 

He says there wasn't much the county could do because the dam was privately maintained.  Baker explains the county runs into two problems when trying to clear blocked drainage systems: a ditch is on private property or in a wooded area equipment cannot physically get to.  Baker says that is why the county is asking for not only public input, but help.  When ditches are on private properties the county needs assistance with maintaining clear pathways for water to travel during a storm. Bruce Eckart agreed. 

"The county needs to realize the drainage needs to be improved to the Nth degree," Eckart said. 

Eckart lives near Pemberton Drive.  He says his property gets flooded with every storm and he wants to find a solution quickly. 

"I've noticed even under normal circumstances that the eastern part of our property gets swamped on a regular basis," Eckart said. 

The county is welcoming all input and suggestions for areas that need attention or problems neighbors may be facing with drainage issues.  Public Works is hosting two more workshops over the next week.  On March 13 officials will travel to Bivalve at the West Side Community Center and to the Wicomico Civic Center on March 15.  Both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. in Wicomico County. 

