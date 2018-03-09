Children's Discovery Center Getting Ready to Open Doors in Sussex County

LEWES, Del. - Forget the playgrounds. A new children's discovery center is getting ready to open its doors at the Lewes History Museum.

The center will offer families a one-of-a-kind experience mixing hands-on learning and lots of fun.

The Lewes History Museum features exhibits that date back to the 16th century, and Executive Director of the Lewes Historical Society Mike DiPaolo said the children's discovery center will reflect that rich history.

"The members of the community that have been helping out and finding out about it are just really anxious for this thing to open," said DiPaolo.

The discovery center exhibits will incorporate STEM elements.

"First is our Delaware Bay Pilot Simulator. So, you're going to actually be able to step behind the wheel of a ship on a bridge and pilot a vessel up the Delaware River and Bay," said DiPaolo.

That's just one of the many exhibits Gina Lane at Beach Babies Child Care said will offer an enriching experience for her students and their families.

"There's not a whole lot to do in the community for the children like for field trips and stuff like that," said Lane.

DiPaolo agreed.

"This is going to be a great destination. We know not everyone can make it up to Philadelphia or Washington all the time to visit some of the larger museums and this is going to be a great alternative to that," said DiPaolo.

DiPaolo said they're hoping to open the doors of the new discovery center by July.