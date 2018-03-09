Children's Discovery Center Getting Ready to Open Doors in Sussex County

Prosecutors dismissed assault charges against Salisbury Councilwoman April Jackson and another woman. Both woman were charged last summer after the two were involved in a scuffle at a Salisbury park.
After the state dismissed April Jackson's assault charges, Jackson, ran out of courtroom with tears of joy, knowing she's innocent.
Councilwoman Jackson says the case almost ruined her image and could've risked her job as a Salisbury council member.More
Prosecutors dismissed assault charges against Salisbury Councilwoman April Jackson and another woman. Both woman were charged last summer after the two were involved in a scuffle at a Salisbury park.
After the state dismissed April Jackson's assault charges, Jackson, ran out of courtroom with tears of joy, knowing she's innocent.
Councilwoman Jackson says the case almost ruined her image and could've risked her job as a Salisbury council member.More
A Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee hearing was scheduled Thursday for a bill that would crack down on “left-hand lingerers”, drivers who hog the left-lane and slow traffic down.
The law would only apply to highways with at least three lanes and a speed limit of 55 MPH. Donnie Hitchins of Gumboro is a self-employed cleaner who travels a lot for her business. She supports the potential law.More
A Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee hearing was scheduled Thursday for a bill that would crack down on “left-hand lingerers”, drivers who hog the left-lane and slow traffic down.
The law would only apply to highways with at least three lanes and a speed limit of 55 MPH. Donnie Hitchins of Gumboro is a self-employed cleaner who travels a lot for her business. She supports the potential law.More