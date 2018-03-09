Delaware Man, 89, Falls Off Dock, Drowns in River - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Man, 89, Falls Off Dock, Drowns in River

Posted: Mar 09, 2018 8:19 PM Updated:

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) - An 89-year-old man who fell off a private dock was found dead in a Delaware river.

The News Journal reports that State Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Sgt. Brooke Africa said multiple dive teams searched the Nanticoke River for hours Saturday night. His body was found late Sunday morning.

Africa says the water was about 41 degrees Fahrenheit, with high winds and an incoming tide.

Delaware State Police Sgt. Richard Bratz says no foul play is suspected. The unidentified man has been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science.

