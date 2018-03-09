SU Students Arrested for Selling Drugs Out of University Housing - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SU Students Arrested for Selling Drugs Out of University Housing

Posted: Mar 09, 2018 9:01 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. -- Three Salisbury University students were arrested Monday after police discovered they had been selling cocaine and other drugs out of their apartment. 

The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force said they learned a SU student was selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as other substances, and launched an investigation during the month of February. On March 5, members of the task force conducted a search and seizure of the apartment at University Terrace, according to WINTF.

Police said officers found eight marijuana plants, over 178 grams of suspected marijuana, about 27 grams of suspected cocaine, and numerous pills, as well as paraphernalia used to make marijuana, among other things. They also found $5,637.

WINTF said they arrested Joshua Franzak, 19 of Jefferson, Arne Nelson, 19 of Stevensville, and Scott Mudd, 19 of Salisbury, at the apartment.  Members of the task force first identified Mudd as a potential suspect in the case, and were able to execute the warrant after they learned more information, police said. All three students were taken before a District Court Commissioner and were released on bond, pending a future trial.

Salisbury University Police Department, Salisbury Police Department, Maryland State Police Barrack "E", Wicomico County Sheriff's Office K-9, and the Wicomico County State's Attorney’s Office assisted WINTF in the investigation and arrests.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

  • 2nd Annual Ocean City Film Festival

    2nd Annual Ocean City Film Festival

    The 2nd Annual Ocean City Film Festival kicked off this weekend with a hundred films playing in the resort town.

    More

    The 2nd Annual Ocean City Film Festival kicked off this weekend with a hundred films playing in the resort town.

    More

  • Flooding in Cambridge Inconveniences Some

    Flooding in Cambridge Inconveniences Some

    Cars driving down High Street in Cambridge had to turn back on Wednesday.

    But just across the street, it was anything but relaxed. One boat was completely overtaken by the Choptank River just barely floating above the water.

    More

    Cars driving down High Street in Cambridge had to turn back on Wednesday.

    But just across the street, it was anything but relaxed. One boat was completely overtaken by the Choptank River just barely floating above the water.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices