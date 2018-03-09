SU Students Arrested for Selling Drugs Out of University Housing

SALISBURY, Md. -- Three Salisbury University students were arrested Monday after police discovered they had been selling cocaine and other drugs out of their apartment.

The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force said they learned a SU student was selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as other substances, and launched an investigation during the month of February. On March 5, members of the task force conducted a search and seizure of the apartment at University Terrace, according to WINTF.

Police said officers found eight marijuana plants, over 178 grams of suspected marijuana, about 27 grams of suspected cocaine, and numerous pills, as well as paraphernalia used to make marijuana, among other things. They also found $5,637.

WINTF said they arrested Joshua Franzak, 19 of Jefferson, Arne Nelson, 19 of Stevensville, and Scott Mudd, 19 of Salisbury, at the apartment. Members of the task force first identified Mudd as a potential suspect in the case, and were able to execute the warrant after they learned more information, police said. All three students were taken before a District Court Commissioner and were released on bond, pending a future trial.

Salisbury University Police Department, Salisbury Police Department, Maryland State Police Barrack "E", Wicomico County Sheriff's Office K-9, and the Wicomico County State's Attorney’s Office assisted WINTF in the investigation and arrests.