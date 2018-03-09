Report: Maryland Resort Areas Leave Workers

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) - A Maryland newspaper is reporting that resort areas with low-paying jobs, high land and construction costs and few incentives to build low-cost rentals often leave employees without affordable housing.



The Daily Times of Salisbury reports these variables combine to create financial instability and homelessness in resort areas such as Sussex County, Delaware, and Ocean City, Maryland. These places often have a high cost of living while a majority of the area's workforce makes low wages. The median price for a home in Sussex County is about $295,000.



The average Sussex County renter's hourly wage is $12.92.



That means employees often must live far from employers in more affordable areas away from resources, which can cause workforce shortages that force companies to relocate.