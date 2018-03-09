Report: Maryland Resort Areas Leave Workers - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Report: Maryland Resort Areas Leave Workers

Posted: Mar 09, 2018 9:42 PM Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) - A Maryland newspaper is reporting that resort areas with low-paying jobs, high land and construction costs and few incentives to build low-cost rentals often leave employees without affordable housing.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports these variables combine to create financial instability and homelessness in resort areas such as Sussex County, Delaware, and Ocean City, Maryland. These places often have a high cost of living while a majority of the area's workforce makes low wages. The median price for a home in Sussex County is about $295,000.

The average Sussex County renter's hourly wage is $12.92.

That means employees often must live far from employers in more affordable areas away from resources, which can cause workforce shortages that force companies to relocate.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

  • 2nd Annual Ocean City Film Festival

    2nd Annual Ocean City Film Festival

    The 2nd Annual Ocean City Film Festival kicked off this weekend with a hundred films playing in the resort town.

    More

    The 2nd Annual Ocean City Film Festival kicked off this weekend with a hundred films playing in the resort town.

    More

  • Flooding in Cambridge Inconveniences Some

    Flooding in Cambridge Inconveniences Some

    Cars driving down High Street in Cambridge had to turn back on Wednesday.

    But just across the street, it was anything but relaxed. One boat was completely overtaken by the Choptank River just barely floating above the water.

    More

    Cars driving down High Street in Cambridge had to turn back on Wednesday.

    But just across the street, it was anything but relaxed. One boat was completely overtaken by the Choptank River just barely floating above the water.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices