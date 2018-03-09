Report: Maryland Resort Areas Leave Workers

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.More
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.More
The 2nd Annual Ocean City Film Festival kicked off this weekend with a hundred films playing in the resort town.More
The 2nd Annual Ocean City Film Festival kicked off this weekend with a hundred films playing in the resort town.More
Cars driving down High Street in Cambridge had to turn back on Wednesday.
But just across the street, it was anything but relaxed. One boat was completely overtaken by the Choptank River just barely floating above the water.More
Cars driving down High Street in Cambridge had to turn back on Wednesday.
But just across the street, it was anything but relaxed. One boat was completely overtaken by the Choptank River just barely floating above the water.More