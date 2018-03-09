Daylight Saving: A Waste of Time? - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Daylight Saving: A Waste of Time?

SALISBURY, Md. - Daylight saving time is just around the corner.  The annual spring forward begins on Sunday at 2 a.m. when we lose an hour of sleep to get an extra hour of evening sunlight. 

But some people on Delmarva think it might be a waste of time. 

"I don't know if I like it or not. It's good for business, but I don't know if I like it. It just seems like a waste of time and energy," John Robinson Sr. said. 

Robinson and his family have repaired clocks for generations. He says his business, Robinson's Family of Businesses, sees a lot of customers this time of year.

"When day light saving time comes around we're busy the day after. Cause people don't know how to set their clocks. A lot of times we just whip the hands around, especially older clocks and they actually damage them instead of waiting and letting them strike completely," Robinson said. 

Robinson says it's normal for clocks to move forward, but when we push back an hour every fall the older clocks are more likely to have damages.  

But not all people think daylight saving time is a bad idea.  Some say they like the change. 

"In the summer, get out of work and there's still time to ride a bike, hike or do stuff," Dennis Braithwaite said. 

 Braithwaite says he enjoys the extra hour of sunlight in the evenings, because the winter hours are often depressing.

"It seems like every year they make time change shorter and shorter for the winter so, why not? Arizona doesn't have a time change, so why not for the whole country?"  Braithwaite said.

If you aren't a fan of daylight saving time, the clocks will push back again on November 4th this year. 

