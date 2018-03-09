Virginia Distillery Awaits Approval of Breadfruit Whiskey - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Distillery Awaits Approval of Breadfruit Whiskey

Posted: Mar 09, 2018 11:51 PM Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia distillery is seeking approval to become the first commercial distiller of whiskey made from breadfruit.

The company hopes using the tropical food will help the economy of a hurricane-devastated island.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Chesapeake Bay Distillery owner Chris Richeson completed the distillation process using breadfruit in February and is awaiting government approval for labeling to sell it. He says a former Virginia chef who's now a restaurateur in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Todd Manley, contacted him about crafting the spirit.

Breadfruit is a food staple in the Caribbean that's been touted as a superfood. Its name derives from its taste.

Richeson says the whiskey raises the profile of breadfruit and provides "value-added agricultural products for St. Croix," which was hit by Hurricanes Irma and Maria last fall.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

  • 2nd Annual Ocean City Film Festival

    2nd Annual Ocean City Film Festival

    The 2nd Annual Ocean City Film Festival kicked off this weekend with a hundred films playing in the resort town.

    More

    The 2nd Annual Ocean City Film Festival kicked off this weekend with a hundred films playing in the resort town.

    More

  • Flooding in Cambridge Inconveniences Some

    Flooding in Cambridge Inconveniences Some

    Cars driving down High Street in Cambridge had to turn back on Wednesday.

    But just across the street, it was anything but relaxed. One boat was completely overtaken by the Choptank River just barely floating above the water.

    More

    Cars driving down High Street in Cambridge had to turn back on Wednesday.

    But just across the street, it was anything but relaxed. One boat was completely overtaken by the Choptank River just barely floating above the water.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices