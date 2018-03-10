OC Film Festival Begins

OCEAN CITY, Md--Saturday was day two of Ocean City's very own film festival. Filmmakers from all over the world made their way to Maryland's Eastern Shore to showcase their films.

Julia Anne Dono Frio comes from New York City, but is no stranger to Maryland's Eastern Shore.

"It actually means something to me, I grew up in Annapolis and we did our annual trek after graduation to Ocean City and it just holds a good place in my heart," says Frio.

Julia says being a frequent visitor to the shore, inspired her to make a documentary which is based on a farm land.

Organizers say the film festival provides an opportunity for local filmmaker to shine.

Marlon Wallace is WBOC's film critic and says a film festival on Delmarva is much needed.

"The Ocean City film festival provides a platform, place, where filmmakers can come and show off their work," says Wallace.

A chance for film lovers to come out, have fun, and watch more than 100 films.

This is OC's film festival.

The last day of the film festival is tomorrow, Sunday, March 11.