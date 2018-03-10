Quarterly Testing Set for Sirens Near Surry Nuclear Power Plant

Three Salisbury University students were arrested Monday after police discovered they had been selling cocaine and other drugs out of their apartment.The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force said they learned a SU student was selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as other substances, and launched an investigation during the month of February. On March 5, members of the task force conducted a search and seizure of the apartment at University Terrace, according to WINTF.More
Some correctional officers in Delaware are concerned about staffing accommodations for maximum security inmates at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, a prison that experienced an inmate uprising in February in which a correctional officer died.
Jurgen Burgoyne, a former correctional officer, said he and colleagues who still work at Vaughn are concerned about a decision to resume giving maximum security inmates 17-and-a-half hours of recreational time a week.More
Delaware State Police said they are investigating an incident in which a home was shot at Friday night. It happened around 10:46 p.m. at a home on the 22000 block of Pine Haven Road. Police said a 51-year-old resident was at his neighbors home when he heard gunshots outside. Upon further inspection, DSP said his trailed was shot at twice, with one bullet penetrating the home, as a 45-year-old man slept inside. The men were not injured in the incident.More
