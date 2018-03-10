Virginia Man Gets 38 Years in Young Woman's Shooting Death

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) - A 30-year-old Virginia man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for his role in the 2015 shooting death of a young Spotsylvania County woman whose body was found inside her car.



The Free Lance-Star reports a judge imposed the sentence Friday on Joshua Christopher Williams. He was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in Heather Ciccone's death following a December trial.



Ciccone was shot in the back of the head while sitting in a driveway in Spotsylvania.



Prosecutors said Williams, a drug dealer and gang member, arranged to have Ciccone killed after the mother of his children convinced him Ciccone was working against him as a police informant.



The man accused of shooting Ciccone, Jonathan Vejarano, has a trial scheduled to begin in May.