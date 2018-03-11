Peaky's Restaurant in Princess Anne Closes - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Peaky's Restaurant in Princess Anne Closes

Posted: Mar 11, 2018 3:23 PM Updated:

PRINCESS ANNE, Md--The doors to Peaky's restaurant are now closed for good. 

The current owners say they've already sold the restaurant and land. 

Sunday morning, frequent customers walked up to the restaurants door, sad to see it closed. 

Libby Hall lives in Princess Anne and says Peaky's was the only restaurant she would eat at and still feel at home. 

"I'm a single person, so it was a place for me to come by myself because I knew everybody here," says Hall. 

A local's favorite closed after nearly 50 years. Greg and his wife Anne Peacock use to own Peaky's. They're sad to see the restaurant close.

"A lot of memories here, a lot of memories, a lot of good times, a lot of good friend come here. I met a lot of people," says Greg Peacock. 

An end of an era that many locals say they'll miss. 

 

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • SU Students Arrested for Selling Drugs Out of University Housing

    SU Students Arrested for Selling Drugs Out of University Housing

    Three Salisbury University students were arrested Monday after police discovered they had been selling cocaine and other drugs out of their apartment.The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force said they learned a SU student was selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as other substances, and launched an investigation during the month of February. On March 5, members of the task force conducted a search and seizure of the apartment at University Terrace, according to WINTF.

    More

    Three Salisbury University students were arrested Monday after police discovered they had been selling cocaine and other drugs out of their apartment.The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force said they learned a SU student was selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as other substances, and launched an investigation during the month of February. On March 5, members of the task force conducted a search and seizure of the apartment at University Terrace, according to WINTF.

    More

  • 4 PM Weather Friday March 9,2018

    4 PM Weather Friday March 9,2018

  • Salisbury Andean Bears Closer to Being Together

    Salisbury Andean Bears Closer to Being Together

    Friday at the Salisbury Zoo, zoo staff were working with the zoo's two Andean Bears, Pinocchio and Chaska, and getting them closer to the first official meeting.

    More

    Friday at the Salisbury Zoo, zoo staff were working with the zoo's two Andean Bears, Pinocchio and Chaska, and getting them closer to the first official meeting.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices