Peaky's Restaurant in Princess Anne Closes

PRINCESS ANNE, Md--The doors to Peaky's restaurant are now closed for good.

The current owners say they've already sold the restaurant and land.

Sunday morning, frequent customers walked up to the restaurants door, sad to see it closed.

Libby Hall lives in Princess Anne and says Peaky's was the only restaurant she would eat at and still feel at home.

"I'm a single person, so it was a place for me to come by myself because I knew everybody here," says Hall.

A local's favorite closed after nearly 50 years. Greg and his wife Anne Peacock use to own Peaky's. They're sad to see the restaurant close.

"A lot of memories here, a lot of memories, a lot of good times, a lot of good friend come here. I met a lot of people," says Greg Peacock.

An end of an era that many locals say they'll miss.