Bills Limiting Handheld Cellphone Use While Driving Fail

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers couldn't find agreement this year on bills that would have banned some cellphone use while driving.



WTOP-FM reports the House and Senate had passed measures with different restrictions but could not agree on changes as the 2018 session came to an end Saturday.



That means the current law banning only text entry will stay in place.



The measure that passed the Senate would have banned all hand-held cellphone use behind the wheel. The House version was much narrower.



The station reports Maryland and the District of Columbia already ban hand-held phone use by drivers.