State Police Overtime, Chopper Costs From Riot: Nearly $185K

Posted: Mar 11, 2018

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say they have spent nearly $185,000 in overtime pay and helicopter costs related to the emergency response to a deadly inmate uprising last year and ensuing investigation.

The accounting of costs came in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from Delaware State News .

The newspaper reported Sunday that it had requested a full accounting of expenses, but the agency said it was unable to quantify "how many regular duty hours were expanded in support" of the incident. Instead, it supplied only the overtime and helicopter operational costs.

Correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed and three other DOC staffers were taken hostage during the February 2017 uprising at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

