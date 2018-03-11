Trailer Fire Reported in Felton - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Trailer Fire Reported in Felton

Posted: Mar 11, 2018 10:08 PM Updated:
Trailer fire felton delaware Trailer fire felton delaware

FELTON, Del. - Officials have reported a dwelling fire in Felton, Delaware in Kent County.

Emergency services were called on Sunday, March 11th around 7:30 p.m. The incident was reported to have happened at 97 Reeves Crossing Rd. 

Officials say the fire affected a working house trailer. No injuries have been reported at this time.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • SU Students Arrested for Selling Drugs Out of University Housing

    SU Students Arrested for Selling Drugs Out of University Housing

    Three Salisbury University students were arrested Monday after police discovered they had been selling cocaine and other drugs out of their apartment.The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force said they learned a SU student was selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as other substances, and launched an investigation during the month of February. On March 5, members of the task force conducted a search and seizure of the apartment at University Terrace, according to WINTF.

    More

    Three Salisbury University students were arrested Monday after police discovered they had been selling cocaine and other drugs out of their apartment.The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force said they learned a SU student was selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as other substances, and launched an investigation during the month of February. On March 5, members of the task force conducted a search and seizure of the apartment at University Terrace, according to WINTF.

    More

  • 4 PM Weather Friday March 9,2018

    4 PM Weather Friday March 9,2018

  • Salisbury Andean Bears Closer to Being Together

    Salisbury Andean Bears Closer to Being Together

    Friday at the Salisbury Zoo, zoo staff were working with the zoo's two Andean Bears, Pinocchio and Chaska, and getting them closer to the first official meeting.

    More

    Friday at the Salisbury Zoo, zoo staff were working with the zoo's two Andean Bears, Pinocchio and Chaska, and getting them closer to the first official meeting.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices