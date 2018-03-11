Rollover Crash Reported in Millsboro - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rollover Crash Reported in Millsboro

Posted: Mar 11, 2018 10:34 PM Updated:
Car crash reported Car crash reported

MILLSBORO, Del. - Officials have reported a car crash in Millsboro in Sussez County. 

Emergency services were called at around 5:30 p.m on Sunday March 11th. The incident was reported to have happened near 22881 Gravel Hill Rd.

Officials say the incident was a sincgle vehicle rollover crash. Drivers are warned to use caution in the area.

