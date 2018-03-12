Critics Raise Concerns Over Development Group's Transparency - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Critics Raise Concerns Over Development Group's Transparency

Posted: Mar 12, 2018 7:51 AM Updated:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Some critics are raising concerns about whether Delaware's new economic development group is adequately transparent.

The public-private Delaware Prosperity Partnership was created last year to replace the cabinet-level Delaware Economic Development Office.

The organization's 19-member governing body has met only three times so far, aside from an informal retreat.

The board didn't meet to vote on hiring its future top executive at an annual salary of $240,000. Nor did it meet to discuss whether to pursue a $445,000 taxpayer grant.

Instead, those efforts were spearheaded by staff or committees, and the rest of the board signed off.

Open government advocates say the group should be holding regular public meetings.

The partnership receives state money but maintains it's not a state agency and therefore doesn't have to hold public meetings.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • WBOC Evening Weather: March 11, 2018

    WBOC Evening Weather: March 11, 2018

  • Peaky's Restaurant in Princess Anne Closes

    Peaky's Restaurant in Princess Anne Closes

    A staple in Princess Anne officially closed their doors today. Peaky's Restaurant was a community favorite, known for it's tasty food and sense of community. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, loyal customers were sad to see the doors close for the final time.

    More

    A staple in Princess Anne officially closed their doors today. Peaky's Restaurant was a community favorite, known for it's tasty food and sense of community. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, loyal customers were sad to see the doors close for the final time.

    More

  • SU Students Arrested for Selling Drugs Out of University Housing

    SU Students Arrested for Selling Drugs Out of University Housing

    Three Salisbury University students were arrested Monday after police discovered they had been selling cocaine and other drugs out of their apartment.The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force said they learned a SU student was selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as other substances, and launched an investigation during the month of February. On March 5, members of the task force conducted a search and seizure of the apartment at University Terrace, according to WINTF.

    More

    Three Salisbury University students were arrested Monday after police discovered they had been selling cocaine and other drugs out of their apartment.The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force said they learned a SU student was selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as other substances, and launched an investigation during the month of February. On March 5, members of the task force conducted a search and seizure of the apartment at University Terrace, according to WINTF.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices