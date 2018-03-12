City of Salisbury Receives Grant to Fund SPD Help with After School Programs

SALISBURY, Md. - The city of Salisbury has received grant funding from the state of Maryland to conduct after school programs for the city’s new community centers.

The city said it received $14,054 in order to fund the deployment of a Salisbury Police Department beat officer for three hours a week to assist with these programs.

Additional funds were awarded for the purchase of sports equipment, tables, and chairs.

The city is planning to open three new community centers in different neighborhoods.

One of those community centers will open its doors on Truitt Street next week.

"This is all about ensuring kids that grow up in some of the more challenged neighborhoods, whether it's juvenile crime, whether it's poverty, whether it's high levels of rent versus ownership -- we want to ensure that those kids have every opportunity to succeed," said Mayor Jake Day.

Day said the grant money will go a long way for the city.

"That will help fund a police officer to help fund our efforts to reduce crime in our neighborhoods and in a very targeted way," said Day.

Ola Aslam is happy to see city police officers take on mentor roles for all 10 of her children.

"I know seeing kids, you know, out here, like, walking around on the street and when they see the presence of an office that's in his suit, you know, maybe they'll want to do that and it will just give them ideals," said Aslam.

The Salisbury City Council will vote to accept the grant funding at its Monday night meeting.

The city will host a grand opening for the new Truitt Street community center on Monday, March 19.