Industry: $10B will be Bet on March Madness, Most Illegally

Three Salisbury University students were arrested Monday after police discovered they had been selling cocaine and other drugs out of their apartment.The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force said they learned a SU student was selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as other substances, and launched an investigation during the month of February. On March 5, members of the task force conducted a search and seizure of the apartment at University Terrace, according to WINTF.More
A staple in Princess Anne officially closed their doors today. Peaky's Restaurant was a community favorite, known for it's tasty food and sense of community. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, loyal customers were sad to see the doors close for the final time.More
