Employee Injured in Dover Rite-Aid Robbery

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an early Monday morning armed robbery that left an employee injured at the Rite-Aid pharmacy at 1580 S. DuPont Highway.

Police said the crime occurred at around 4:39 a.m. when an unknown black male suspect was observed shoplifting by a 46-year-old Rite-Aid employee. Investigators said that when the employee confronted the suspect, he pulled a knife from his jacket and cut the victim's left arm. The victim then grabbed the suspect and struggled with him to the floor, but the suspect was able to flee. The suspect was seen getting away in a white Nissan Pathfinder driven by a white female.