Employee Injured in Dover Rite-Aid Robbery

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an early Monday morning armed robbery that left an employee injured at the Rite-Aid pharmacy at 1580 S. DuPont Highway.
Police said the crime occurred at around 4:39 a.m. when an unknown black male suspect was observed shoplifting by a 46-year-old Rite-Aid employee. Investigators said that when the employee confronted the suspect, he pulled a knife from his jacket and cut the victim's left arm. The victim then grabbed the suspect and struggled with him to the floor, but the suspect was able to flee. The suspect was seen getting away in a white Nissan Pathfinder driven by a white female.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com.
A 15-year-old student at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School is facing assault and related charges after he attacked two staffers and a teacher on Monday, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
Delaware's Department of Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro is warning Medicare Beneficiaries of a new Medicare scam circulating around the state. More
A 15-year-old student at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School is facing assault and related charges after he attacked two staffers and a teacher on Monday, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
Three Salisbury University students were arrested Monday after police discovered they had been selling cocaine and other drugs out of their apartment.The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force said they learned a SU student was selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as other substances, and launched an investigation during the month of February. On March 5, members of the task force conducted a search and seizure of the apartment at University Terrace, according to WINTF.
A staple in Princess Anne officially closed their doors today. Peaky's Restaurant was a community favorite, known for it's tasty food and sense of community. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, loyal customers were sad to see the doors close for the final time.
