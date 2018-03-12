South New Street Armed Robbery Investigation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

South New Street Armed Robbery Investigation

Posted: Mar 12, 2018 11:50 AM Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

DOVER, Del. -- An armed robbery investigation is underway by the Dover Police Department.

Police say around 7:15 on Friday evening, a man was riding his bike home from work along South New Street when he stopped to talk to an unknown man. The unknown man, later identified as the suspect, asked the biker for a cigarette and as the biker began to pull a pack from his pocket, the suspect took out a gun and demanded the victim's belongings. The suspect got away with the victim's bookbag, bike, and some money. 

Police were not able to formally identify the suspect and ask anyone with information to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • DPH Confirms 30 Flu-Related Deaths in Delaware

    DPH Confirms 30 Flu-Related Deaths in Delaware

    Mar 12, 2018 3:38 PM2018-03-12 19:38:00 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-03-12 19:43:55 GMT
    Delaware's Division of Public Health is reporting two more flu-related deaths that occurred during the last two weeks of February, bringing the 2017-2018 season death total to 30.More
    Delaware's Division of Public Health is reporting two more flu-related deaths that occurred during the last two weeks of February, bringing the 2017-2018 season death total to 30.More

  • Diversity in Maryland's Medical Marijuana Industry Stalls

    Diversity in Maryland's Medical Marijuana Industry Stalls

    Mar 12, 2018 1:38 PM2018-03-12 17:38:00 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:38:08 GMT
    A new round of medical marijuana licensing was intended to increase diversity in Maryland's industry, but the proposed legislation instead favors companies that already have licenses.More
    A new round of medical marijuana licensing was intended to increase diversity in Maryland's industry, but the proposed legislation instead favors companies that already have licenses.
    More

  • Cambridge-South Dorchester HS Student Arrested for Assault

    Cambridge-South Dorchester HS Student Arrested for Assault

    Mar 12, 2018 1:01 PM2018-03-12 17:01:00 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:12:44 GMT
    (Photo: Public Domain)(Photo: Public Domain)
    (Photo: Public Domain)(Photo: Public Domain)
    A 15-year-old student at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School is facing assault and related charges after he attacked two staffers and a teacher on Monday, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
    A 15-year-old student at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School is facing assault and related charges after he attacked two staffers and a teacher on Monday, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Issues Medicare Scam Alert

    Delaware Medicare Scam

    Mar 12, 2018 12:37 PM2018-03-12 16:37:00 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:09:24 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    DELAWARE -- Delaware's Department of Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro is warning Medicare Beneficiaries of a new Medicare scam circulating the state. Officials say Delaware will start sending out its first wave of new Medicare cards to replace theMore
    Delaware's Department of Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro is warning Medicare Beneficiaries of a new Medicare scam circulating around the state. More

  • Cambridge-South Dorchester HS Student Arrested for Assault

    Cambridge-South Dorchester HS Student Arrested for Assault

    Mar 12, 2018 1:01 PM2018-03-12 17:01:00 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:12:44 GMT
    (Photo: Public Domain)(Photo: Public Domain)
    (Photo: Public Domain)(Photo: Public Domain)
    A 15-year-old student at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School is facing assault and related charges after he attacked two staffers and a teacher on Monday, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
    A 15-year-old student at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School is facing assault and related charges after he attacked two staffers and a teacher on Monday, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More

  • Road Rage Incident Leads to Gun Charges & Arrest

    Road Rage Incident Leads to Gun Charges & Arrest

    Mar 12, 2018 12:10 PM2018-03-12 16:10:00 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-12 16:10:37 GMT
    Gerald Bonanni; Photo Credit: Dover Police DepartmentGerald Bonanni; Photo Credit: Dover Police Department
    Gerald Bonanni; Photo Credit: Dover Police DepartmentGerald Bonanni; Photo Credit: Dover Police Department
    The Dover Police Department say a man was arrested Sunday after he pulled out a gun on another driver during a road rage incident.More
    The Dover Police Department say a man was arrested Sunday after he pulled out a gun on another driver during a road rage incident.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • WBOC Morning Forecast: Monday March 12, 2018

    WBOC Morning Forecast: Monday March 12, 2018

  • SU Students Arrested for Selling Drugs Out of University Housing

    SU Students Arrested for Selling Drugs Out of University Housing

    Three Salisbury University students were arrested Monday after police discovered they had been selling cocaine and other drugs out of their apartment.The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force said they learned a SU student was selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as other substances, and launched an investigation during the month of February. On March 5, members of the task force conducted a search and seizure of the apartment at University Terrace, according to WINTF.

    More

    Three Salisbury University students were arrested Monday after police discovered they had been selling cocaine and other drugs out of their apartment.The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force said they learned a SU student was selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as other substances, and launched an investigation during the month of February. On March 5, members of the task force conducted a search and seizure of the apartment at University Terrace, according to WINTF.

    More

  • Peaky's Restaurant in Princess Anne Closes

    Peaky's Restaurant in Princess Anne Closes

    A staple in Princess Anne officially closed their doors today. Peaky's Restaurant was a community favorite, known for it's tasty food and sense of community. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, loyal customers were sad to see the doors close for the final time.

    More

    A staple in Princess Anne officially closed their doors today. Peaky's Restaurant was a community favorite, known for it's tasty food and sense of community. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, loyal customers were sad to see the doors close for the final time.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices