South New Street Armed Robbery Investigation

DOVER, Del. -- An armed robbery investigation is underway by the Dover Police Department.

Police say around 7:15 on Friday evening, a man was riding his bike home from work along South New Street when he stopped to talk to an unknown man. The unknown man, later identified as the suspect, asked the biker for a cigarette and as the biker began to pull a pack from his pocket, the suspect took out a gun and demanded the victim's belongings. The suspect got away with the victim's bookbag, bike, and some money.

Police were not able to formally identify the suspect and ask anyone with information to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130.