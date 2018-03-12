Road Rage Incident Leads to Gun Charges & Arrest

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department say a man was arrested Sunday after he pulled out a gun on another driver during a road rage incident.

Police say a man was driving north on S. DuPont Highway near Lotus Street when Gerald Bonanni, 57, pulled out in fron of him in a white truck, causing the man to suddenly hit his brakes. As the two cars traveled next to each other, Bonanni put up his middle finger to the other drive. When the two cars reached a red light at the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd intersection, police say both drivers began arguing with each other. The cars took off again next to each other when Bonanni displayed a handgun in the direction of the victim. The other driver called the Dover Police Department and informed them of Bonanni's.

Officers located Bonanni and his car in the parking lot of Kohl’s on N. DuPont Highway and took him into custody immediately. Officers located a loaded 9mm handgun inside of his truck.

Bonanni was released after posting $33,000 secured bond on charges of Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Felony and Aggravated Menacing.