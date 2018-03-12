DSPD Look For Suspect in Kent County Burglaries

Photo Credit: DSPD

KENT COUNTY, Del. -- The Delaware State Police are looking for the public's help identifying the men involved in multiple commercial burglaries throughout Kent County.

Investigators report the incidents have happened between August 2017 and February 2018. Police say the suspects force entry to the front doors by using a rock to break the glass and gain entry into the businesses. Once inside, the suspects remove the cash register, cash or cash drawer before to fleeing the scene into a black Chevrolet Equinox with a model year ranging from 2005-2009. The suspects are described as males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, dark colored pants, and gloves.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the suspects is asked to please contact Troop 4 Property Crimes, Detective T. Powell at 302-752-3807. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333