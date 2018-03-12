Delaware Issues Medicare Scam Alert

DELAWARE- Delaware's Department of Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro is warning Medicare Beneficiaries of a new Medicare scam circulating around the state.

Officials say Delaware will start sending out its first wave of new Medicare cards to replace the current ones in . Social Security numbers have been removed and replaced with a new unique number. There is no charge for the new Medicare Cards and your benefits will not change. Scammers have been using this change to try to capitalize on unknowing beneficiaries.

“Medicare will not call you unless you ask them to. Unfortunately folks are being scammed anywhere from $5 - $50 dollars by someone pretending to be from Medicare saying you have to pay for a temporary card until you get the new one. They are trying to get your financial information and credit card. Don’t give it out” Commissioner Trinidad Navarro said.

Medicare communicates with beneficiaries through the mail unless beneficiaries specifically ask for a call. The state says new cards will arrive in the mail sometime between April 1 of this year and April 1, 2019. Once beneficiaries have received their new card, officials recommend shredding the old card.

“It is intimidating. There is a lot to understand, but most importantly protect yourself from fraud. Don’t give out your personal financial information over the phone. Consider letting the call go to voicemail instead of answering a number you do not recognize” the Commissioner added.

The Delaware Medicare Assistance Bureau (DMAB) is a division of the Delaware Department of Insurance. DMAB provides counseling and assistance to questions and problems related to Medicare, Medicaid, Medigap (Medicare supplement insurance), Medicare Part D, long-term care insurance and other types of health insurance.

You can call DMAB at 302-674-7364 to set up a free counseling session with a trained volunteer at a convenient site near you.