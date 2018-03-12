Cambridge-South Dorchester HS Student Arrested for Assault

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A 15-year-old student at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School is facing assault and related charges after he attacked two staffers and a teacher on Monday, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Phillips said in a release that the student was initially confronted by school staff in an effort to get him to calm down. However, the sheriff said the student assaulted both of the staff members and shoved a female teacher into a wall.
The deputy arrested the student on two counts of second-degree assault and disturbing school activities. He was transported away from the school and is awaiting action by juvenile authorities.
