Device Explodes Outside Delaware Home; No Injuries

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A small explosive device has detonated outside a house in Elsmere. There have been no injuries.



The Delaware fire marshal's office is investigating the early Monday explosion, which damaged a home's window on a residential block. Police are also investigating and have deployed a bomb robot.



The state fire marshal's office has revealed few specifics about the bizarre incident, only saying that an "explosive device" caused the minor damage.



The News Journal of Wilmington reports that 23-year-old William Ivone dropped to the ground after the device exploded just outside his Cypress Avenue address. He told the newspaper he spotted a familiar figure running away, describing the person as "sick in the head."



Ivone and his mother were home at the time the device exploded shortly after midnight.

