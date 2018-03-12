Device Explodes Outside Delaware Home; No Injuries
Mar 12, 2018 3:22 PM
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A small explosive device has detonated outside a house in Elsmere. There have been no injuries.
The Delaware fire marshal's office is investigating the early Monday explosion, which damaged a home's window on a residential block. Police are also investigating and have deployed a bomb robot.
The state fire marshal's office has revealed few specifics about the bizarre incident, only saying that an "explosive device" caused the minor damage.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports that 23-year-old William Ivone dropped to the ground after the device exploded just outside his Cypress Avenue address. He told the newspaper he spotted a familiar figure running away, describing the person as "sick in the head."
Ivone and his mother were home at the time the device exploded shortly after midnight.
Monday, March 12 2018 10:34 PM EDT2018-03-13 02:34:26 GMT
Anna Foulk showing off her original doll of the first Girl Scout, Juliette Low.
At 92-years-old Anna Foulk is still one smart cookie. As the oldest, active Girl Scout in the nation Foulk took a look back at her many decades with the organization to celebrate National Girl Scout Day on Monday.More
Monday, March 12 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:34:49 GMT
DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Dewey Beach officially has a new town manager. On Monday, Scott Koenig started work DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP/WBOC) - A new town manager has been chosen for Dewey Beach. During the Town Commissioners meeting on Saturday, the commission chosMore
Monday, March 12 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:09:24 GMT
(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
DELAWARE -- Delaware's Department of Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro is warning Medicare Beneficiaries of a new Medicare scam circulating the state. Officials say Delaware will start sending out its first wave of new Medicare cards to replace theMore
Monday, March 12 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:12:44 GMT
(Photo: Public Domain)
A 15-year-old student at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School is facing assault and related charges after he attacked two staffers and a teacher on Monday, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
Three Salisbury University students were arrested Monday after police discovered they had been selling cocaine and other drugs out of their apartment.The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force said they learned a SU student was selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as other substances, and launched an investigation during the month of February. On March 5, members of the task force conducted a search and seizure of the apartment at University Terrace, according to WINTF.
A staple in Princess Anne officially closed their doors today. Peaky's Restaurant was a community favorite, known for it's tasty food and sense of community. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, loyal customers were sad to see the doors close for the final time.
Monday, March 12 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:34:49 GMT
DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Dewey Beach officially has a new town manager. On Monday, Scott Koenig started work DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP/WBOC) - A new town manager has been chosen for Dewey Beach. During the Town Commissioners meeting on Saturday, the commission chosMore
Monday, March 12 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:25:26 GMT
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- As students across the country prepare to walk out of school in response to the deadly Florida school shooting, local school districts are responding to the idea of walk outs right here at home. At Cape Henlopen High School, districtMore
Monday, March 12 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:09:24 GMT
(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
DELAWARE -- Delaware's Department of Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro is warning Medicare Beneficiaries of a new Medicare scam circulating the state. Officials say Delaware will start sending out its first wave of new Medicare cards to replace theMore
