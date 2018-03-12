Man Arrested on Gun Charges at Dover Mall - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Arrested on Gun Charges at Dover Mall

Posted: Mar 12, 2018 4:56 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police arrested a Felton man on gun charges outside the Dover Mall Saturday night. 

Officers responded to a report of a man carrying a handgun around 5 p.m., police said. 

Upon arrival, officers found a silver Buick LeSabre matching a description provided in the call. They checked the car, but it was unoccupied, so they searched the interior of the mall, according to police.

During that time, officers saw Jawan Custis and another man walking through the food court area before exiting to the parking lot, where the Buick was parked. According to police, Custis squatted down between two cars, removed a handgun from his pants and hid it under one of the cars. 

Custis was taken into custody without incident. When officers checked underneath the car where Custis squatted, they allegedly found a loaded .380 handgun.

During the investigation, it was also determined that Custis was under the influence of alcohol and had been driving the Buick LeSabre. 

He was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $8,800 secured bond. He's charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence, DUI, two counts of possession of a firearm/ammo by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and breach of release bond conditions. 

