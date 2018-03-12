Two Homes Struck By Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning in a Dover neighborhood.

According to police, shots were fired at homes on Stevenson Drive in the Manchester Square development around 4 a.m. Three shots total were fired, hitting two occupied homes.

No injuries were reported.

Several shell casings were found in the area of White Oak Road and Stevenson Drive. Witnesses reported seeing a light-colored sedan fleeing westbound on White Oak Road after the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.