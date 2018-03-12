Dewey Beach's New Town Manager Starts Work - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dewey Beach's New Town Manager Starts Work

Posted: Mar 12, 2018 5:24 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

DEWEY BEACH, Del.(AP/WBOC) - Dewey Beach officially has a new town manager.

On Monday, Scott Koenig started work, after a months long search and hiring process. Koenig tells WBOC he looks forward to serving everyone who works, lives, and plays in Dewey.

"My goals for Dewey Beach are to implement the policies and goals of the town commissioners and then hopefully deliver an outstanding small community to visitors and businesses," he says.

Koenig was approved 5-0 by the search committee and the town commissioners. Newly elected Mayor T.J. Redefer and Commissioner Paul Bauer said Koenig's appointment was a big step in regaining public trust, after former town manager Marc Appelbaum faced allegations of racism, sexual harassment and misuse of authority.

"Scott brings a wealth of  integrity, professionalism and municipal management experience to our town," Bauer says. "We are extremely confident that his leadership will move us forward into a new era for Dewey Beach."

Koenig is Dover's former city manager. He retired from the position last spring. 

 

